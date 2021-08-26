Sikkim Public Service Commission notifies jobs for fisheries, zoology graduates

Sikkim Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates with B.Sc fisheries and B.Sc. zoology for recruitment to 11 posts of fisheries block officer and 13 posts of fisheries guard, respectively.

All applications are to be made online at the Commission’s website. www.spscskm.gov.in, the Commission has said.

Apart from the educational qualification, candidates should have knowledge of any of the State languages and should be conversant with the customs and usages of Sikkim.

Applicants should be between 21-30 years of age as on July 31, 2021.

Candidates should be in possession of either Sikkim subject certificate or certificate of identification, category certificate, valid local employment card issued by the competent authority under relevant orders of the state government, among other legal documents.

The last date for submission of applications is September 15.

“Rejection list of candidates who do not qualify for the post as per the advertised criteria will be uploaded in the SPSC website on _22.09.2021 and if any of the rejected candidates have reservation on rejection of application, they should submit their grievances along with justification to the office of the Controller, SPSC w.e.f 27.09.2021 to 01.10.2021,” the Commission has said in the official notification.