SLPRB AP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 6100 posts from Nov 30

AP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will begin the registration process for 6,100 Police Constable posts tomorrow, November 30. Eligible candidates can submit their forms up to December 28 on slprb.ap.gov.in. AP SLPRB has also announced over 400 Sub Inspector vacancies for which application process starts on December 14.

For AP Police Constable posts, the first stage of the selection process – written exam – will be conducted on January 22 and admit cards will be available for downloading on January 9.

Here are more details about the vacancies:

Police Constables (Civil) (Men & Women): 3,580

Police Constables (APSP) (Men): 2520

Candidates who have completed intermediate (Class 12) education can apply for these posts. SC, ST candidates who have passed SSC (Class 10), studied intermediate and appeared in 1st and 2nd year exams can apply.

The preliminary written test will be held for 200 marks (200 questions). Further selection rounds include physical test and final written exam.

Check the notification here.