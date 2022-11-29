AP Police Recruitment 2022: SLPRB notification for 6500+ SI, Constable posts out

AP Police Recruitment 2022: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Andhra Pradesh has announced over 6,500 vacancies of Sub Inspectors and Constables in the state.

Candidates can check the detailed notifications and find the application links on slprb.ap.gov.in. The application process for Constable posts will be hosted from November 30 to December 28, 2022. For SI posts, candidates can apply from December 14, 2022 to January 18, 2023.

SI written exam is scheduled for February 19 and hall tickets will be published on February 5.

For Police Constable posts, the written exam will be conducted on January 22 and admit cards will be available for downloading on January 9.

Here are more details about the vacancies:

Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) (Men & Women): 315

Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (APSP) (Men): 96

Police Constables (Civil) (Men & Women): 3,580

Police Constables (APSP) (Men): 2520

For more information on eligibility, age limit, exam, etc. check the notification below: