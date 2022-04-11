Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
South Western Railway recruitment: 147 vacancies of Goods Train Manager on offer

South-Western Railway has invited applications for the 147 posts of Goods Train Manager.
South Western Railway Recruitment: Apply for 147 vacancies of Goods Train Manage
Published on Apr 11, 2022 07:55 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

South-Western Railway has invited applications for the 147 posts of Goods Train Manager. The application process is underway. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website rrchubli.in till 25 April 2022.

South Western Railway Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 147 vacancies of Goods Train Manage.

South Western Railway Recruitment age limit: Candidates in the general category must be between the age group of 18 and 42. Applicants in the OBC category must be between the age of 18 and 45. The upper age limit for candidates in the reserved category has been raised to 47 years of age.

South Western Railway Recruitment Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer based test followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination. 

South Western Railway Recruitment: How to apply

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link to submit an online application that is available next to the official notification.

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Next, click on the new Registration tab

5.Enter all the required details

6.Upload certificates and signature

7. After successful registration, you will receive a notification on your registered mobile number and email

8. Take printout of the application form for future reference.

 

