Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 21 posts against sports quota

Southern Railway to recruit candidates for posts against sports quota. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Southern Railway on rrcmas.in.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Southern Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for posts from Level 2 to Level 5 against sports quota under open advertisement. Candidates who want to apply online through the official site of Southern Railway on rrcmas.in. The last date to apply for the post is till November 30, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 21 posts in the organisation. Candidates must ensure that their applications are complete in all respects. Applications, which suffer from the following deficiency will be summarily rejected. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years of age. 

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for the post will have to pay 500/- for all categories and 250/- for SC/ST/Women/Ex. Servicemen/ Persons with Disabilities/candidates belonging to Minority* community and candidates belonging to Economically Backward Classes. 

Where to Apply 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to send the application to The Assistant Personnel Officer, Railway Recruitment Cell, Southern Railway 3rd Floor, No 5 Dr.P.V.Cherian Crescent Road, Egmore, Chennai – 600 008. Applications sent by courier will not be acknowledged.

