SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024: Apply for 786 Lecturers posts from March 20

State Selection Board, Odisha, has invited applications for Lecturers' posts. The applictaion process will commence on March 20, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is April 19. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ssbodisha.ac.in.

SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 786 vacancies.

SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidates' age should be between the age of 21 and 42 years as of January 1, 2024.

SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: The candidate must have a Master's degree in the relevant field from a recognised college or university with at least 55% of the marks, or the equivalent grade, on the application date.

SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024 selection process: The selection of the candidates will be based on the written test, career and viva-voce test taken together.

SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for the Unreserved / SEBC category and ₹200 only for Candidates from Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe and PwD categories.

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website at ssbodisha.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply online link

Next, click on the “Advertisement No.04/2024 : Recruitment of Lecturers for Non-Government Aided Colleges of the State”

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Pay the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Notification here