SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment: Application begins, link to register

  • SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Candidates can submit their applications on ssc.nic.in. 
Updated on May 18, 2022 10:56 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the application process for recruitment of Head Constables in Delhi Police. Candidates can register themselves on ssc.nic.in. 

The last date to apply for these posts is June 16. The computer based exam will be held in September, 2022.

The recruitment drive is to fill 835 head constable vacancies in Delhi Police, of which 559 are for male and 276 are for female candidates.

Ahead of applying, candidates should keep these details ready: 

  1. Mobile number (to be verified through OTP)
  2. Email ID (to be verified through OTP).
  3.  Aadhaar number. If Aadhaar number is not available, give one of the following ID numbers: Voter ID card, PAN, Passport, Driving License, School/College ID, Employer ID (Govt./ PSU/ Private)
  4. Information about the Board, roll number and year of passing the Matriculation (Class 10) exam. 
  5. Disability certificate number, if you are a Person with Disability.

The application process has two steps – one time registration and filling of application form. 

How to apply for SSC Delhi Police Head Constable recruitment 2022

  1. Go to ssc.nic.in. 
  2. Click on ‘New User ? Register Now’ under the login tab.
  3. Complete the registration process. Now, login with registration number and password. 
  4. Fill the application form, upload documents, pay the fee. 
  5. Submit the form and take a printout for future use. 

Direct link&amp;nbsp;

The age limit for these posts is 18 to 25 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for reserved category candidates.

For more details on eligibility, selection process, exam syllabus, etc, read the notification.

 

