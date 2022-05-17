SSC Delhi Police constable recruitment Notification to be out today

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for the recruitment of Head Constable posts in Delhi Police today, 17th May 2022. The Head Constable notification will be available on the official website - ssc.nic.in - from today as per the SSC Exam Calendar.

According to the SSC Exam Calendar, registration for the Delhi Police Head Constable exam can be done online till June 16, 2022. After then, the online application window will close and candidates will no longer be able to apply.

The SSC Delhi Police constable recruitment examination will be held on September 22.

SSC Delhi Police constable recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Register and login to the portal

Key in the required details

Fill the application form and upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in for updates.