SSC MTS Exam 2022: Last date today to apply at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

Staff Selection Commission will close down the SSC MTS Exam 2022 registration process today, February 24, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The last date for making online fee payment is February 26, 2023 and last date for payment through challan is February 27, 2023. The correction window will open on March 2 and will close on March 3, 2023.

SSC MTS Exam 2022: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Login to the account by entering the credentials and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The computer- based test will be conducted in April 2023. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 12523 vacancies in the organisation. The registration process was started on January 17, 2023 and will end today, February 17, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.