SSC MTS & Havaldar recruitment 2023: Application process begins at ssc.nic.in, apply till July 21

SSC MTS & Havaldar recruitment 2023: Staff Selection Commission has begun the application process for SSC MTS (Non-Technical) staff & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 today, June 30. The deadline for the submission of the application form is July 21. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS & Havaldar recruitment 2023: Application process begins at ssc.nic.in

Candidates can edit their applications from July 26 to July 28. The computer-based examination will be held in September.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1198 vacancies in MTS and 360 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

Age limit: The candidate's age should be between 18-25 years for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue). For the post of Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few posts of MTS, the candidate's age should be between 18 to 27.

Application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹100 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee.

SC MTS & Havaldar recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on the login link and enter the required details.

Fill out the application form

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.

Submit the application form

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

