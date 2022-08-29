SSC SI in Delhi Police & CAPF Exam 2022 application process end on August 30

The Staff Selection Commission will close the application process for the 2022 CAPF and SSC SI in Delhi exams on August 30. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can submit the application fee till August 31.

The computer based examination for SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPF exams will be held in November.

SSC SI & CAPF recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4300 vacancies of which 228 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male, 112 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female, and 3960 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs.

SSC SI & CAPF recruitment age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 20 and 25 as of January 1, 2022. (i.e. candidates born not before January 2, 1997 and not after January 1, 2002). For reserved categories, there is a relaxation of the upper age limit.

SSC SI & CAPF recruitment application fee: The application fees is ₹100. Female candidates, candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) who qualify for reservations are exempt from paying a fee.

