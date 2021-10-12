Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam 2019: Final vacancy list out
employment news

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam 2019: Final vacancy list out

For the SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam 2019, the SSC has released the final vacancy list on ssc.nic.in.
SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam 2019: Final vacancy list out(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 02:52 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final vacancy list of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019. The final list is available on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

A total of 132 vacancies are available for the Sub-Inspector post in Delhi Police for male candidates. 79 vacancies are for female candidates.

2534 vacancies are available for both male and female candidates in Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs.

No vacancies are available for the ASI post in the CISF for this particular recruitment drive. On October 4, 2019, the Commission had released a notification saying that it has been reported by the ministry of home affairs that there is now no provision for filling up of vacancies of ASI in CSIF through direct recruitment.

This recruitment was notified in September 2019. The paper 2 was scheduled to be held in May 2021, however, it was postpone due to the second wave of COVID-19.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc exams ssc si in delhi police
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC engineering services, geo-scientist exam registration closes today

Job opportunities at ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research, check details

ONGC recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 313 vacancies is Oct 12

Goa Forest Department recruitment 2021: Apply for 79 LDC, steno & other posts
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP