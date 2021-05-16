Home / Education / Employment News / SSS-NIBE Bioenergy Promotion Fellowship: Apply for 9 posts of JRF/SRF/RA
Sardar Swaran Singh National Institute of Bio-Energy ( SSS- NIBE) has invited applications from eligible candidates for 9 posts of JRF/SRF/RA in the field of Bioenergy on contract basis.
MAY 16, 2021
The contractual tenure for JRF is initially for 2 years and can be extended based on their performance.(Unsplash)

Sardar Swaran Singh National Institute of Bio-Energy ( SSS- NIBE) has invited applications from eligible candidates for 9 posts of JRF/SRF/RA in the field of Bioenergy on contract basis.

The contractual tenure for JRF is initially for 2 years and can be extended based on their performance. The term is extendable for one more year on the basis of assessment of the progress made through publication and if not awarded the SRF. The combined tenure of JRF & SRF will not exceed more than five years. For SRF the contract period is for 3 years and can be extended for one year and the tenure of RA will be of 3 years which is extendable for one year.

Eligible candidates can check the notification and apply online through the official website of SSS-NIBE.

The last date of application will be 21 days from the publication of the advertisement in Employment News. This advertisement has been published in Employment News issue for May 15-21.

Age Limit :

28 years for Junior Research Fellow, 32 for Senior research fellow, and 35 for Research Associate

Fellowship amount per month:

Junior Research fellow : 31,000

Senior Research Fellow : 35,000

Research Associate: 47,000

For educational qualification and other details check the official website of SSS-NIBE.

Note: The written test/presentation/interview date will only be intimated to the candidates by email. So candidates are instructed to mention their email id/IDs carefully in the application form.

