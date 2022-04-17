Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Supreme Court of India Recruitment: Apply for 25 Translator posts from April 18

SC Recruitment: Eligible candidates can apply for the Junior Translator posts from April 18 to May 14 on sci.gov.in.
Supreme Court of India Recruitment: Apply for 25 Translator posts
Published on Apr 17, 2022
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Supreme Court of India has notified 25 vacancies of the ex-cadre 'Court Assistant (Junior Translator)' post. Eligible candidates can apply from April 18 to May 14 on sci.gov.in. 

Here are more details about the posts: 

  1. Assamese: 2 vacancies
  2. Bengali: 2
  3. Telegu: 2
  4. Gujarati: 2
  5. Urdu: 2
  6. Marathi: 2
  7. Tamil: 2
  8. Kannada: 2
  9. Malayalam: 2
  10. Manipuri: 2
  11. Odia: 2
  12. Punjabi: 2
  13. Nepali: 1

The salary is 76,08 which include a basic pay of 44,900 and other allowances. 

University graduates with English and the respective vernacular language as subjects, with two years of experience in translation work from English to the respective vernacular language and vice-versa in government or reputed public institutions can apply for these posts. 

Proficiency in computer operations and knowledge of relevant office packages like word processing in English and the respective vernacular languages is a must. 

Candidates should be below 32 years of age as on January 1, 2021. Age relaxation to reserved category candidates is applicable as per government rules. 

For information related to the selection process and other details, candidates can go to sci.gov.in. 

