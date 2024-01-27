 Supreme Court Recruitment 2024: Apply for 90 Law Clerk-cum-RA posts - Hindustan Times
Supreme Court Recruitment 2024: Apply for 90 Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates posts

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 27, 2024 12:43 PM IST

Supreme Court will recruit for Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates posts. The direct link to apply is given here.

Supreme Court of India, SCI has invited applications for Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SCI at main.sci.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 90 posts in the organisation.

Supreme Court Recruitment 2024: Apply for 90 Law Clerk-cum-RA posts

The registration process was started on January 24 and will end on February 15, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Closing date of application: February 15, 2024
  • Written exam: March 10, 2024
  • Answer key release date: March 11, 2024
  • Last date to raise objections: March 12, 2024

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be a Law Graduate (before taking up the assignment as Law Clerk) having a Bachelor Degree in Law (including Integrated Degree Course in Law) from any School/College/University/Institution established by law in India and recognized by the Bar Council of India for enrolment as an Advocate. The age limit should be between 20 years to 32 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process shall be conducted in three phases: Part I- Multiple Choice Based Questions, testing the candidates’ ability to understand and apply the law, and comprehension skills; Part II- Subjective Written Examination, covering writing and analytical skills; Part III- Interview.

Application Fees

Candidates will be required to pay the Application/Test Fee of Rs.500/- plus bank charges, if applicable, through online mode only. The fee shall be paid online through Payment Gateway provided by UCO Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Supreme Court of India.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here 

Exam and College Guide
