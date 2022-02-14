TMC Recruitment 2022: Walk-in-interview for field investigator and other posts

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center, Punjab has invited candidates for walk-in-interview for the post of field investigator, nurse for research, and other posts for six months. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on February 17 and February 18 at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Center, Mullanpur, Punjab- 140901.

TMC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 29 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy is each for the post of lab technician, office assistant/computer operator, project coordinator for survey, ayah. Four vacancy is for the post of field investigator, 18 vacancy is for the post of nurse for research and 3 vacancy is for the post of helper.

TMC recruitment interview details: The interview for the post of field investigator, lab technician, office assistant/computer operator, and project coordinator for survey will be conducted on February 17.

For the post of nurse for research, helper, and ayah the interview will be conducted on February 18.

Interested candidates may come along with Bio-data, recent passport size photograph, Xerox copy of pan card /aadhar card, original certificates, experience certificate, and one set of attested copies of all certificates.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the official website of TMC at tmc.gov.in.