Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / TN MRB recruitment 2023: 335 Theatre Assistant posts on offer

TN MRB recruitment 2023: 335 Theatre Assistant posts on offer

employment news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 05:31 PM IST

TN MRB has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Theatre Assistant.

TN MRB recruitment 2023: 335 Theatre Assistant posts on offer(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the post of Theatre Assistant in the Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of TN MRB at www.mrb.tn.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is February 23.

TN MRB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 335 vacancies for Theatre assistants.

TN MRB recruitment 2023 Age Limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the upper age limit should be 32 years.

TN MRB recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the unreserved category should pay a fee of 600, while those from the SC, SCA, ST, DAP(PH), and DW categories should pay a fee of 300.

Direct link to apply 

TN MRB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the “Online Registration” tab

Next, “Register / Login” against Theatre Assistant posts

Register yourself and proceed with the application

Fill in the application form, upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
tamil nadu
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP