TN MRB Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 335 Theatre Assistant posts

The application process for 335 temporary Theatre Assistant posts announced by Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) will be closed today, February 23. Eligible candidates can submit their forms at mrb.tn.gov.in.

This is a direct recruitment process and therefore, selection of candidates will be done on the basis of marks scored by them in their academic and technical qualification(s).

The salary for these posts is: Level - 3 - ₹16,600 – 52,400.

The lower age limit for these posts is 18 years and the upper age limit is different for different categories.

Candidates should have passed Higher Secondary with Science subjects Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology or Physics , Chemistry and Biology, and have completed one year certificate course in Theatre Technician conducted by the Government Medical Institutions under the control of the Director of Medical Education or in any other institutions recognized by the State or Central Government.

Weightage of marks for shortlisting candidates will be in this order:

Certificate course: 50 per cent, Class 12: 30 per cent and Class 10: 20 per cent.

For more details, check the notification here.

