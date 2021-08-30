TNPSC combined geology subordinate service exam 2021: Apply online till Sept 24

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications for the Combined Geology Subordinate Service Examination. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and the last date for submission of the forms is September 24.

Apply online

The exam will be held on November 20 and 21 for selection of Assistant Geologist in Geology and Mining Department, Assistant Geologist in Public Works Department and Assistant Geologist in Agricultural Engineering Department. A total of 26 vacancies will be filled in Tamil Nadu Geology & Mining Subordinate Service, Tamil Nadu Engineering Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Agricultural Engineering Subordinate Service.

Candidates with M. Sc degree in Geology or a degree in Geology or MSc in Applied Geology or MSc in Hydrogeology are eligible for the exam.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and oral test. The exam will be held at Chennai only, the Commission has said.