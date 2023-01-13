Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 854 Road Inspector & other posts

employment news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 03:07 PM IST

TNPSC will recruit candidates for Road Inspector and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Road Inspector and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

The registration process begins today and will end on February 10 and February 11, 2023. A total of 854 posts will be filled through these two recruitment drives. Read below for eligibility, selection process, vacancy details.

Important Dates

  • Closing date of application: February 10/ 11
  • Written exam date for Road Transport posts: May 7
  • Written exam date for Agriculture officer & other posts: May 20 and 21, 2023

Vacancy Details

  • Road Inspector: 761 posts
  • Agricultural Officer/ Assistant Director of Agriculture: 45 posts
  • Horticultural Officer: 48 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification available below.

Registration Fees

The registration fees is 150/- and 200/- for all the posts. The examination fee should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNPSC.

Detailed Notification 1

Detailed Notification 2

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
tnpsc sarkari naukri
