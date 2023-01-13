TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 854 Road Inspector & other posts

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Road Inspector and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

The registration process begins today and will end on February 10 and February 11, 2023. A total of 854 posts will be filled through these two recruitment drives. Read below for eligibility, selection process, vacancy details.

Important Dates

Closing date of application: February 10/ 11

Written exam date for Road Transport posts: May 7

Written exam date for Agriculture officer & other posts: May 20 and 21, 2023

Vacancy Details

Road Inspector: 761 posts

Agricultural Officer/ Assistant Director of Agriculture: 45 posts

Horticultural Officer: 48 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification available below.

Registration Fees

The registration fees is ₹150/- and ₹200/- for all the posts. The examination fee should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNPSC.

Detailed Notification 1

Detailed Notification 2