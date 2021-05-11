Home / Education / Employment News / TPSC JMO/GDMO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 164 posts on tpsc.tripura.gov.in
TPSC JMO/GDMO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 164 posts on tpsc.tripura.gov.in

TPSC will recruit candidates for JMO/GDMO posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of TPSC on tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
TPSC JMO/GDMO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 164 posts on tpsc.tripura.gov.in

Tripura Public Service Commission, TPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Medical Officer/ General Duty Medical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of TPSC on tpsc.tripura.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 17, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 164 posts in the organization. The registration link will remain active till 4 pm on the last date. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the eligibility, important dates and other details below.

Important Dates

Opening date of application May 10, 2021
Closing date of application May 17, 2021
List of provisionally eligible candidates May 20, 2021
Interview date May 25, 2021

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have medical qualifications and should have completed internships and have a permanent registration certificate from any state medical council. Medical council of India. The age limit of the candidates should not be more than 40 years.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of API calculation. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview round. The final selection will be made in order on the basis of the marks obtained by a candidate in the API calculation and by adding the marks obtained in the interview/ personality test.

Application Fees

The application fees will be 300/- for Group A posts if belonging to general candidates and 250/- if belonging to SC/ST/ BPL card holders/ PH candidates.

