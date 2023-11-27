Tripura State Co-op Bank Recruitment 2023: Registration for 156 Clerk & other posts ends tomorrow at tscbank.nic.in

Tripura State Co-operative Bank Ltd will end the registration process for Clerk and other posts on November 28, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of TSC Bank at tscbank.nic.in.

Tripura State Co-op Bank Recruitment 2023 registration ends tomorrow

This recruitment drive will fill up 156 posts out of which 50 posts for Assistant Manager, 78 posts for Cash cum General Clerk and 28 posts for Multi Tasking Staff. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

How to apply

Visit the official website of TSC Bank at tscbank.nic.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, click on submit.

Now login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates shall be made on the basis of the online exam and interview. The online exam will be conducted in English. All the eligible candidates who will apply for the posts will be called for the online examination.

Application Fees

The application fees for the unreserved category is ₹1000 and ₹850/- for SC/ST category. The payment should be done through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TCS Bank.

