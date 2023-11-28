Tripura State Co-operative Bank Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 156 vacancies
TSC Bank Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply for these 156 vacancies on the official website, tscbank.nic.in.
Tripura State Co-operative Bank Limited (TSC Bank) will close online registrations for Assistant Manager, Cash cum General Clerk and Multi Tasking Staff posts today, November 28. Eligible candidates can apply for these 156 vacancies on the official website, tscbank.nic.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will administer the recruitment examination of Tripura State Co-operative Bank.
Vacancy details:
Assistant Manager: 50 vacancies
Cash cum General Clerk: 78 vacancies
Multi Tasking Staff: 28 vacancies
How to apply for TSC Bank Recruitment 2023
Go to the official website of TSC Bank, tscbank.nic.in.
Open the apply online link under news and updates.
Register, login and proceed to fill the form.
Enter details, upload documents, make payment.
Submit the form. Save a copy for later uses.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online exam, followed by interviews. The written exam will be i English.
The application fee is ₹1000 for unreserved and ₹850 for SC/ST category candidates.
For more details, check the notice.