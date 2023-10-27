TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5089 posts ends tomorrow at tsdsc.aptonline.in

Director of School Education, Telangana will close the registration process for TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 on October 28, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of TSDSC at tsdsc.aptonline.in.

TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5089 posts ends tomorrow (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The last date for payment of application fees is till today, October 27, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 5089 posts of School Assistants(SA’s), Secondary Grade Teacher (SGTs), Language Pandits (LPs) and Physical Education Teachers (PETs) in the State.

TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TSDSC at tsdsc.aptonline.in.

Click on for TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Now fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written test that was scheduled to be held from November 21 to November 30, 2023, has been postponed due to General Assembly Elections on November 30, 2023. The new dates will be announced in due course of time, read the official website.

The application fees is ₹1000/- for each post. Candidates will have to make the payment separately towards application processing fee and conduct of Computer Based Test (CBT). For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS DSC.

