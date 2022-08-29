TSPSC recruitment 2022: 181 vacancies of Extension Officer notified
TSPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 181 Extension Officer posts from September 29.
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications from eligible female candidates for recruitment to the post of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in Women Development and Child Welfare Department. The application process will commence on September 8 and the deadline for the submission of application form is September 29. Candidates can apply online at www.tspsc.gov.in.
TSPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 181 vacancies of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in Women Development and Child Welfare Department.
TSPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and maximum age should be 44 years.
TSPSC recruitment 2022 Fee: The application processing fee is ₹200 and the examination fee is ₹80.
TSPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply
Candidates can apply online through the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in from September 8.
Candidates can check the detailed notification here.