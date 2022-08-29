TSPSC recruitment 2022: 181 vacancies of Extension Officer notified

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications from eligible female candidates for recruitment to the post of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in Women Development and Child Welfare Department. The application process will commence on September 8 and the deadline for the submission of application form is September 29. Candidates can apply online at www.tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 181 vacancies of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in Women Development and Child Welfare Department.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and maximum age should be 44 years.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 Fee: The application processing fee is ₹200 and the examination fee is ₹80.

TSPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in from September 8.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

