UCIL recruitment 2021: 242 Apprenticeship vacancies in Jharkhand region on offer
employment news

UCIL recruitment 2021: 242 Apprenticeship vacancies in Jharkhand region on offer

UCIL recruitment 2021:Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited applications from candidates for trade apprentices training.
UCIL Recruitment 2021.(Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 04:52 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited applications from candidates for  trade apprentices training. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is October 29. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of UCIL at ucil.gov.in.

UCIL recruitment 2021 vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 242 vacancies for all units of the Jharkhand region out of which 108 vacancies are for jaduguda unit, 54 vacancies are for the Narwapahar unit and 80 vacancies are for the Turamidhi unit.

UCIL recruitment 2021 age limit:

 The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 25 years as on October 29.

UCIL recruitment 2021 educational qualification: 

Candidates should be class 10th / Matric pass with ITI examination certificate in relevant trade.

UCIL recruitment 2021 selection process: The selection of the candidates will be based on merit i.e the marks on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in  ITI in respective trade.

UCIL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Topics
ucil recruitment ucil
