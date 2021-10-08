Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UKMSSB recruitment 2021: 40 vacancies for dental hygienist on offer

UKMSSB recruitment 2021: 40 vacancies of Dental Hygienist on offer(Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 05:58 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board, Dehradun has invited applications for the posts of dental hygienist in the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, Uttrakhand. The application process began on October 8 and the last date to apply is November 6. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UKMSSB at ukmssb.org.

UKMSSB recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 vacancies of Dental Hygienist in the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department of Uttrakhand.

UKMSSB recruitment 2021 age limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 18 to 42 as on July 1, 2021.

UKMSSB recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of UKMSSB at ukmssb.org

On the homepage click on the apply tab

Register yourself

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Interested candidates can check the eligibility  criteria and other details on the official notification below

 

