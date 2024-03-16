 UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1,544 Assistant Teacher posts from March 22 - Hindustan Times
UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1,544 Assistant Teacher posts from March 22

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 16, 2024 12:03 PM IST

UKSSSC invites applications for 1,544 Assistant Teacher posts. Application process from March 22 to April 12. Exam in July 2024.

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited applications for 1,544 Assistant Teacher posts. The applictaion process will commence on March 22, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is April 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1,544 Assistant Teacher vacancies(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1,544 Assistant Teacher vacancies(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Candidates can make corrections in their applications from March 16 to March 18. The UKSSC assistant teacher recruitment exam 2024 will be conducted in July.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,544 Assistant Teacher posts.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 21 and 42 years.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates from the general and OBC categories have to pay 300 as an application fee. SC/ST/EWS/PwBD category candidates must pay 150. Orphan candidates are exempted from the application fee payment.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents, pay the application fee

Submit the completed form and download a copy

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification here.

