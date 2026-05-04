Union Bank has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Union Bank at unionbankofindia.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1865 posts in the organisation.

Union Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1865 posts at unionbankofindia.bank.in, direct link here(Reuters File Photo)

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The last date to apply for the post is May 19, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have graduation degree in any discipline from any Institute/ College/ University recognized/ approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE/ UGC. The result of the qualification must have been declared on or before 01.04.2026 and candidate must produce Mark Sheets and Provisional/ Degree Certificate issued from the University/ College/ Institute as and when required by the Bank.

The age limit should be between 20 to 28 years as on April 1, 2026.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be based on online examination having five tests i.e., General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative & Reasoning Aptitude, Computer or subject Knowledge.

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{{^usCountry}} The candidate applying for vacancies of a particular state, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in any one of the local languages of that state as specified. Application Fee {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The candidate applying for vacancies of a particular state, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in any one of the local languages of that state as specified. Application Fee {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The application fee is ₹944/- for General/OBC male candidates and ₹708/- for General/ OBC females. The SC/ST category candidates will have to pay ₹236/- as application fee. The fee should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Union Bank. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The application fee is ₹944/- for General/OBC male candidates and ₹708/- for General/ OBC females. The SC/ST category candidates will have to pay ₹236/- as application fee. The fee should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Union Bank. {{/usCountry}}

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