Union Bank of India has invited applications for various managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Union Bank at unionbankofindia.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 395 vacancies in the organisation.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Apply for 395 Managerial posts at unionbankofindia.bank.in (Reuters File Photo)

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The registration process has started. The last date to apply is August 10, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Vacancy Details

1. Manager: 163 posts

2. Senior Manager: 153 posts

3. Chief Manager: 52 posts

4. Assistant General Manager: 20 posts

5. Deputy General Manager: 7 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

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Selection Process

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{{^usCountry}} The selection process for posts up to scale III may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion (if required) and / or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/eligible candidates. The selection process for posts in scale IV, V, VI may comprise of Group Discussion (if required) and/or Any other test/assessment and/or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/eligible candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The selection process for posts up to scale III may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion (if required) and / or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/eligible candidates. The selection process for posts in scale IV, V, VI may comprise of Group Discussion (if required) and/or Any other test/assessment and/or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/eligible candidates. {{/usCountry}}

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The Bank reserves the right to conduct Online examination/Group Discussion/ Any other test/assessment depending upon number of applications received, if deemed fit and proper.

The minimum qualifying marks/percentage of marks in each of the section would be 40% for General/EWS categories and 35% for reserved categories i.e. SC/ST/OBC/PwBD (wherever applicable).

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the online examination. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one fourth or 25% of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

Application Fee

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The application fee for UR/EWS/OBC candidates is ₹1180/- and fee for SC/ST/PwBD candidates is ₹177/-.

The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets/UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Union Bank of India.

Detailed Notification Here