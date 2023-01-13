UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023: 3544 DEO vacancies notified, details here

Panchayati Raj Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh has notified vacancies for the post of Panchayat Assistant/Accountant cum Data Entry Operator. The application process will commence on January 17 and the last date for the submission of the application form is February 2, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at panchayatiraj.up.nic.in.

UP Panchyat Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3544 vacancies for Panchayat Assistant/Accountant cum Data Entry Operator.

Notice of inviting applications by Gram Panchayats, period of getting the notice board and Munadi done by Gram Panchayat January 14 Period of submission of application form in District Panchayat Raj Officer's Office or Development Block Office or Gram Panchayat Office January 17 Period of providing the applications received in the District Panchayat Raj Officer's Office or Development Block Office to the concerned Gram Panchayat February 3 to February 8 Preparation of merit list of applications received in Gram Panchayat, presentation and consideration before Administrative Committee Februry 9 to February 16 Test recommendation by the committee constituted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate February 17 to February 24 Period of issue of appointment letter by Gram panchayat February 25 to February 27

Candidates can check the detailed notification here