Home / Education / Employment News / UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023: 3544 DEO vacancies notified, details here

employment news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 05:17 PM IST

Apply for 3544 vacancies of Panchayat Assistant/Accountant cum Data Entry Operator.

UP Panchyat Recruitment 2023: 3544 DEO vacancies notified
ByHT Education Desk

Panchayati Raj Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh has notified vacancies for the post of Panchayat Assistant/Accountant cum Data Entry Operator. The application process will commence on January 17 and the last date for the submission of the application form is February 2, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at panchayatiraj.up.nic.in.

UP Panchyat Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3544 vacancies for Panchayat Assistant/Accountant cum Data Entry Operator.

Notice of inviting applications by Gram Panchayats, period of getting the notice board and Munadi done by Gram PanchayatJanuary 14
Period of submission of application form in District Panchayat Raj Officer's Office or Development Block Office or Gram Panchayat OfficeJanuary 17
Period of providing the applications received in the District Panchayat Raj Officer's Office or Development Block Office to the concerned Gram PanchayatFebruary 3 to February 8
Preparation of merit list of applications received in Gram Panchayat, presentation and consideration before Administrative Committee Februry 9 to February 16
Test recommendation by the committee constituted under the chairmanship of the District MagistrateFebruary 17 to February 24
Period of issue of appointment letter by Gram panchayatFebruary 25 to February 27

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

