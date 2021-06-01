UP Police Recruitment 2021: UPPBPB begins registration for 1329 SI & ASI posts

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB has invited applications from candidates to apply for UP Police Recruitment 2021. The registration process for Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector begins on June 1, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1339 SI and ASI posts in the Police Department. Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to begin on May 1, 2021 which was delayed due to some unknown reason. Read below for eligibility, selection process, important dates and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application June 1, 2021 Closing date of application July 15, 2021 Last date for payment of application fees July 15, 2021 Last date to submit application form July 15, 2021

Vacancy Details

• Sub Inspector (Confidential) 327 Posts

• Asst Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) 644 Posts

• Asst Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) 358 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Bachelor's degree in any stream from any recognized university in India and should know typing and shorthand. The age limit of the candidate should be not below 21 years of age and not above 28 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written exam followed by physical efficiency test and a computer test. Those candidates who will qualify for the written exam will have to appear for the physical efficiency test followed by a computer test.

Application Fees

The application fees for all candidates are ₹400/-. Candidates will have to make the payment of the application fees through online mode either through E-Challan or Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UP Police.

Detailed Notification Here