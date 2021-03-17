UPCL AE Recruitment 2021: 105 engineer and various other posts on offer
- UPCL AE Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPCL AE recruitment 2021 online at upcl.org on or before April 16, 2021.
UPCL AE Recruitment 2021: The Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer, Accounts Officer, Law Officer, Personnel Officer, and Senior Industrial Engineer on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPCL AE recruitment 2021 online at upcl.org on or before April 16, 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 105 vacancies, out of which 79 vacancies are for Assistant Engineer, 15 for Accounts Officer, 8 for Personnel Officer, 2 for Law Officer, and one for Senior Industrial Engineer.
Candidates belonging to the General/ OBC/EWS category are required to pay an application fee of ₹800. For SC/ST candidates of Uttarakhand, the registration fee is ₹400.
Educational Qualification:
Assistant Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical Trainee): Candidates applying for the position must have completed a bachelor’s degree in Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Power Engineering, Power System Engineering or those engineering branches which have the word Electrical, Electronics or Mechanical from a recognized Institution or should have completed AMIE-Sections A & B Exams.
Assistant Engineer (Civil): Candidates applying for the position should possess a bachelor’s degree in Civil or those Engineering Branches which have a word Civil or should have completed AMIE - Sections A & B Exam.
Law Officer: Candidates applying for the position must be a graduate in law from a recognized University.
Personnel Officer: Candidates should have a Post Graduate degree or its equivalent in Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Business Management with specialization in Personnel Management from a recognized Institute or repute with minimum 5 years of post-qualification experience in various functions in Human Resource Management and Industrial Relations or comparable level in a fairly large PSU/Organisation.
Senior Industrial Engineer: Candidates must have an engineering degree with post-graduate or its equivalent in Industrial Engineering from a recognized Institute of repute with a minimum of 7 years of post-qualification experience.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
