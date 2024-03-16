 UPMRCL recruitment 2024: Apply for Assistant Manager and other posts from March 20 - Hindustan Times
UPMRCL recruitment 2024: Apply for Assistant Manager and other posts from March 20

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 16, 2024 02:35 PM IST

UPMRCL announces recruitment for Assistant Manager and other posts. The application process opens on March 20, and closes on April 19.

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) has invited applications for Assistant Manager and other posts. The applictaion process will commence on March 20, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is April 19. Interested candidates can submit their application through the official website at www.lmrcl.com.

UPMRCL Invites Applications for Assistant Manager and Other Posts
Direct link to apply (Link will be active on March 20)

The UPMRCL recruitment examination will be held on April 11, 12, and 14. The admit card will be released on April 30.

UPMRCL recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 439 vacancies.

UPMRCL recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 28 years

UPMRCL recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is 1180 for UR, EWS and OBC candidates. For SC and ST candidates, the applictaion fee is 826.

UPMRCL recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.lmrcl.com

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on Recruitment 2024

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Take print for future reference.

Exam and College Guide
