UPMRCL recruitment 2024: Apply for Assistant Manager and other posts from March 20
UPMRCL announces recruitment for Assistant Manager and other posts. The application process opens on March 20, and closes on April 19.
The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) has invited applications for Assistant Manager and other posts. The applictaion process will commence on March 20, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is April 19. Interested candidates can submit their application through the official website at www.lmrcl.com.
Direct link to apply (Link will be active on March 20)
The UPMRCL recruitment examination will be held on April 11, 12, and 14. The admit card will be released on April 30.
UPMRCL recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 439 vacancies.
UPMRCL recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 28 years
UPMRCL recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹1180 for UR, EWS and OBC candidates. For SC and ST candidates, the applictaion fee is ₹826.
UPMRCL recruitment 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at www.lmrcl.com
On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab
Next, click on Recruitment 2024
Register and proceed with the applictaion
Fill the applictaion form
Pay the applictaion fee
Take print for future reference.