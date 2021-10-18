Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPPCL recruitment 2021: Apply for 40 assistant accountant vacancies
UPPCL recruitment 2021: Apply for 40 assistant accountant vacancies

UPPCL recruitment 2021: Apply for various vacancies of assistant accountant, check details 
UPPCL recruitment 2021: Apply for various vacancies of Assistant Accountant
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications for the posts of assistant accountant. The application process began on October 18 and the last date to apply is October 28. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPPCL at www.upenergy.in.

The last date for submission of the application fee through SBI Challan is October 30.

UPPCL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 240 vacancies of assistant accountant out of which 109 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 24 vacancies are for the EWS category, 56 vacancies are for the OBC (Non-Creamy layer), 48 vacancies are for the SC and 3 vacancies are for the ST category.

UPPCL recruitment age limit: The Candidates should be between the age of 21 to 40 years.

UPPCL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of UPPCL at www.upenergy.in

On the homepage click on the vacancy tab

Click on the link that reads, “APPLY ONLINE FOR THE POST OF "ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT" AGAINST ADVT. No. 06/VSA/2021/AA”

Register yourself and fill in all the required details

Fill the application form

Upload Photograph and signature

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Candidates can check the detailed  notification here

 

 

uppcl uppcl recruitment
