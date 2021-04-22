UPPRPB UP Police SI & other posts Recruitment 2021: Registration date extended

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Lucknow on Thursday, April 22, extended the last date to apply for Sub Inspector Civil Police for men and women and Platoon Commander for men, PAC and Fire Officer Second Officer exam 2020-21. The last date to apply for the exam was April 30, but now it has been extended to May 30. The decision has been taken in view of the covid-19 situation in the country.

The board said that the students were facing difficulty in getting certificate, which is necessary for applying for the exam, due to the present covid-19 situation, So UPPRPB has decided to extend the date to apply for the exam by one month to May 31, 2021.

The exam is being held to fill up 9534 SI and Equivalent (Civil Police, Platoon Commander and FSSO (Fire Service Second Officer) posts.

Direct link to Apply

