Home / Education / Employment News / UPPRPB UP Police SI & other posts Recruitment 2021: Registration date extended
employment news

UPPRPB UP Police SI & other posts Recruitment 2021: Registration date extended

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Lucknow on Thursday, April 22, extended the last date to apply for Sub Inspector Civil Police for men and women and Platoon Commander for men, PAC and Fire Officer Second Officer exam 2020-21
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 09:33 PM IST
UPPRPB UP Police Recruitment 2021 for SI and other posts: The last date to apply for the exam was April 30, but now it has been extended to May 30.(File)

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Lucknow on Thursday, April 22, extended the last date to apply for Sub Inspector Civil Police for men and women and Platoon Commander for men, PAC and Fire Officer Second Officer exam 2020-21. The last date to apply for the exam was April 30, but now it has been extended to May 30. The decision has been taken in view of the covid-19 situation in the country.

The board said that the students were facing difficulty in getting certificate, which is necessary for applying for the exam, due to the present covid-19 situation, So UPPRPB has decided to extend the date to apply for the exam by one month to May 31, 2021.

The exam is being held to fill up 9534 SI and Equivalent (Civil Police, Platoon Commander and FSSO (Fire Service Second Officer) posts.

Direct link to Apply

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Lucknow on Thursday, April 22, extended the last date to apply for Sub Inspector Civil Police for men and women and Platoon Commander for men, PAC and Fire Officer Second Officer exam 2020-21. The last date to apply for the exam was April 30, but now it has been extended to May 30. The decision has been taken in view of the covid-19 situation in the country.

The board said that the students were facing difficulty in getting certificate, which is necessary for applying for the exam, due to the present covid-19 situation, So UPPRPB has decided to extend the date to apply for the exam by one month to May 31, 2021.

The exam is being held to fill up 9534 SI and Equivalent (Civil Police, Platoon Commander and FSSO (Fire Service Second Officer) posts.

Direct link to Apply

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upprpb recruitment up police recruitment drive exam postponed education news
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP