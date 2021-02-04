UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the UPPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), and Range Forest Officer (RFO) mains examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the UPPSC ACF RFO main examination can download their admit cards online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The commission will conduct the ACF RFO 2020 mains examination from February 13 to 26, 2021.

How to download the UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2020 A.C.F.-R.F.O (MAINS.) EXAM-2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.