UPPSC begins recruitment of 128 Asst Professors for govt medical colleges

Within days of issuing an advertisement for direct recruitment of 102 doctors as assistant professors in government medical colleges, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has now set the process rolling for direct recruitment of 128 more specialists as assistant professors against existing vacancies in government medical colleges across the state on behalf of medical education department, UP, (allopathy).

These recruitments are also being seen as a part of the efforts by the UP government to gear up for the predicted third Covid wave.

“With the advertisement issued, the process of submitting applications has now started. July 23 has been fixed as the last date for the deposition of application fee in the bank and July 26 has been fixed as the last date for submission of online applications for this direct recruitment,” said UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

Posts of assistant professor of different specialities on offer include orthopaedics (07), anaesthesiology (18), community medicine (12), general medicine (09), general surgery (11), TB and chest (03), dentistry (03), neurosurgery (04), pathology (08), skin and VD (04), paediatrics (03), Urology (01), Radiodiagnosis (03), Psychiatry (01), Obstetrics and gynaecology (05).

Other posts include ENT (02), forensic medicine (02), medical gastroenterology (02), ophthalmology (02), cardiology (04), plastic surgery (01), neurology (01), cardiac anaesthesia (01), physicist (01), statistics and demography in obstetrics gynaecology (03), chemist in pharmacology (01), anatomy (05), microbiology (03), pharmacology (03), physiology (02), biochemistry (02) and orthodontics in plastic surgery (01).

In direct recruitment, applicants do not appear in any written exam. Instead, they are shortlisted on the basis of their qualifications and eligibility followed by an interview by a specially appointed panel of the commission.

UPPSC secretary said the detailed advertisement spelling out the qualifications and age limits etc had been made available on the official website of the commission—http://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

These medical officers will be recruited on at an initial pay of 68,900/Academic Level-11.

No private practice is permissible but an allowance will be given in lieu thereof as per government orders. The age limit fixed for applicants is between 26 and 40 years, the notification says.

Earlier, UPPSC had initiated the process for direct recruitment of 3,620 doctors to the post of medical officers grade-II (level-2) on behalf of the UP medical and health service department (allopathy) on May 28.

Likewise, UPPSC had also issued an advertisement for direct recruitment of 102 doctors as assistant professors against existing vacancies in government medical colleges across the state on behalf of medical education department, UP (allopathy) on June 4.