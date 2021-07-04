UPPSC receives only 4,602 applications for 3,620 posts of specialist doctors

The direct recruitment advertisement by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for department of medical and health services (allopathy) aimed at filling 3,620 vacant posts of specialist doctors at government-run hospitals across the state has attracted mere 4,062 applications, officials in the know about the development say. Of them, 179 candidates have ended up making errors in uploading the photographs and signatures, they add.

The fact that the advertisement has not even managed to attract even two contenders for each post on offer on an average is being viewed as a setback in these times of pandemic when the state government is desperate to fill all vacant posts of doctors in the state, especially the hospitals as well as community and primary health centres before the predicted third Covid wave.

“For the benefit of the candidates who have made errors in uploading photographs and signatures, the UPPSC has given them an opportunity till July 7 to correct their mistakes,” said UPPSC deputy secretary and media in-charge Pushkar Srivastava.

In light of the possibility of kids getting infected in the third wave, a maximum 600 posts of paediatricians had been advertised by UPPSC. Besides, there were 590 posts each of gynaecologists, anaesthetists, general surgeons and general physicians.

Other posts included 75 posts each of radiologist, pathologist, ophthalmologist, orthopaedician, ENT specialist, dermatologist, psychiatrist and forensic specialist besides 30 posts each of microbiologist and public health specialist.

June 25 had been fixed as the last date for the submission of application fee in the bank and June 28 had been fixed as the last date for submitting online applications. The age limit fixed for applicants was between 21 and 40 years (age relaxation permissible as per rule to the reserved category candidates).

In direct recruitment, applicants do not appear in any written exam. Instead, they are shortlisted on the basis of their qualifications and eligibility followed by an interview by a specially appointed panel of the commission.

However, in case of large number of applicants for the post/posts, the commission can hold screening test if it so decides, which is communicated in due course of time.

On low number of applicants, UPPSC officials say whenever recruitment of doctors has been carried out, all posts have never got filled as most attract low number of applications in stark contrast to other recruitment advertisements of UPPSC which get lakhs of applications even for a handful number of posts on offer.

For examples, UP PCS-2021 has 538 posts on offer and attracted over 6.91 lakh applications while the one for 1,473 vacant posts of lecturers in government colleges got applications from around 5 lakh aspirants.