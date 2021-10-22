UPPSC recruitment: 15 candidates per post to qualify for mains now

There is good news for unemployed youths preparing for the recruitment examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Now, candidates numbering 15 times the total number posts available would be declared qualified for the main examination, said UPPSC officials.

Along with this, candidates numbering three times the total number of posts on offer will be declared successful in the main examination instead of two times and thereby be eligible for the interview round of the recruitment process, said UPPSC secretary Jagdish while confirming the development.

The officials made clear that this arrangement would be applicable also in Combined State /Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary)-2021, commonly known as PCS (Preliminary)-2021, and Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF)/Regional Forest Officer (RFO) Preliminary Examination-2021—set to be held on October 24.

It has been decided to implement this system in all other examinations except PCS (J) exams as these are conducted as per a separate guideline issued by the Allahabad high court, they explained.

Till 2019, UPPSC in all its recruitment exams used to declare candidates successful for mains numbering 18 times the total count of vacant posts on offer and candidates numbering two times the total number of posts eligible for the interview round of the recruitment process.

However, in 2019 the then chairman of UPPSC Prabhat Kumar changed this system and introduced a new one under which candidates numbering only 13 times the total number of posts on offer were declared successful for the mains and mere two times the total number of vacant posts were declared eligible for the interviews.

Meanwhile, the students preparing for the competitive recruitment exams for government jobs have welcomed the move, but want the older system to remain intact where candidates numbering 18 times the total count of vacant posts on offer were declared successful and two times the total number of posts declared eligible for the interview round.

“We welcome this new move by the UPPSC taken in the interest of the thousands of candidates vying for government jobs. However, we want the older system to be brought back that provided opportunity to a greater number of deserving candidates to prove their mettle before the interview panel,” said Avnish Pandey, president of Pratiyogi Chatra Sangharsh Samiti, an organization representing youths preparing for the recruitment examinations in the state.

Organisation’s media in-charge Prashant Pandey said that it must not be forgotten that very small scores separate the toppers of these recruitment exams and by declaring more candidates eligible for mains and interviews would only give a better option to the interview panel to determine the best among them.