UPSC CAPF 2024 registration begins, apply for 506 Assistant Commandant posts

UPSC CAPF 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the notification for 506 Assistant Commandant vacancies at the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Eligible candidates can apply for UPSC CAPF 2024 on the commission's website, upsconline.nic.in. The notification is hosted on upsc.gov.in. UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2024: Apply for 506 Assistant Commandant posts on upsconline.nic.in (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

The application deadline for UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant recruitment 2024 is May 14.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant recruitment 2024: Vacancy details

Boarder Security Force (BSF): 186 vacancies

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 120 vacancies

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 100 vacancies

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 58 vacancies

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 42

Both Male and Female candidates are eligible for appointment to the post of Assistant Commandant.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant recruitment 2024: OTR and application process

Before submitting the online form on upsconline.nic.in, fresh candidates must complete the one-time registration (OTR) process using the link given on the same website. After the OTR is completed, they can proceed to fill the application process.

Existing candidates – those who completed the OTR for a previous edition of the UPSC CAPF or any other examination conducted by the commission – are not required to register again, as the validity of the OTR on the UPSC website is for a lifetime. Such candidates can fill out the application form by providing their registration details.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria

Nationality: Candidates must be Indian citizens. Non-citizens will be appointed or employed only after the Central government signifies its consent in writing.

Age limit: Candidates should be at least 20 years old and not more than 25 years old as on August 1, 2024. In other words, they must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1999 and later than August 1, 2004. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable as per government rules.

Educational qualification: The candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

Application fee: The application fee for UPSC CAPF 2024 is ₹200. Female, SC and ST category candidates are exempted from paying the exam fee.

For further details, check the notification here.