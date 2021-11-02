UPSC EPFO Result 2021: DAF released, last date to submit till Nov 22

Union Public Service Commission has released the detailed application form for UPSC EPFO recruitment. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and have qualified it can submit the DAF on or before November 22, 2021 till 5 pm. The Detailed Application Form is available on the official site of UPSC on upsconline.nic.in.

As per the official notice, all the shortlisted candidates are required to fill and submit the Detailed Application Form (DAF) failing which his/her candidature shall be rejected. The window of filling Detailed Application Form (DAF) by the candidates will be operational from November 2, 2021 to November 22, 2021, on the Commission’s website.

All those candidates who will submit the DAF are advised to keep a print out of Detailed Application Form (DAF) filled by them.

The Recruitment Test for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees' Provident Fund Organization was conducted on September 5, 2021 and the result for the same was announced on October 8, 2021. A total of 1337 candidates were shortlisted provisionally. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

