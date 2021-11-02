Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC EPFO Result 2021: DAF released, last date to submit till Nov 22
employment news

UPSC EPFO Result 2021: DAF released, last date to submit till Nov 22

UPSC EPFO DAF released. Candidates can submit the DAF on or before November 22, 2021 till 5 pm.
UPSC EPFO Result 2021: DAF released, last date to submit till Nov 22
Published on Nov 02, 2021 08:13 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has released the detailed application form for UPSC EPFO recruitment. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and have qualified it can submit the DAF on or before November 22, 2021 till 5 pm. The Detailed Application Form is available on the official site of UPSC on upsconline.nic.in. 

As per the official notice, all the shortlisted candidates are required to fill and submit the Detailed Application Form (DAF) failing which his/her candidature shall be rejected. The window of filling Detailed Application Form (DAF) by the candidates will be operational from November 2, 2021 to November 22, 2021, on the Commission’s website. 

All those candidates who will submit the DAF are advised to keep a print out of Detailed Application Form (DAF) filled by them. 

The Recruitment Test for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees' Provident Fund Organization was conducted on September 5, 2021 and the result for the same was announced on October 8, 2021. A total of 1337 candidates were shortlisted provisionally. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc exam upsc epfo recruitment upsconline.nic.in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Join Indian Navy 2021: Last date today to apply for 300 Sailor (MR) posts 

TN MRB Recruitment 2021: Application deadline extended for FSO posts

DRDO to conduct walk-in-interview for award of JRF 

Tata Memorial Centre to fill various medical, non-medical positions; know more
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP