Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC ESE 2027. Candidates who want to apply for the Engineering Services Exam 2027 can find the direct link through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE 2027: Registration begins for 480 posts at upsc.gov.in, direct link to apply here (HT_PRINT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The last date to apply for the exam is October 6, 2026. The preliminary examination will be held on January 31, 2027. The main examination will be held on June 18, 2027.

The UPSC ESE prelims exam will be held in two sessions: the first from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm. Paper I will be held in the first shift, and Paper II will be held in the second shift.

The exam will comprise 500 marks questions, out of which 200 marks for General Studies and Engineering Aptitude, and 300 marks for the Engineering discipline.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

UP Super TET 2026: Registration for 12405 teacher posts begins at upessc.up.gov.in, direct link to apply here

Eligibility Criteria

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Candidates who want to apply for the exam should have a degree in Engineering from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates who want to apply for the exam should have a degree in Engineering from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years as on January 1, 2027 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than January 2, 1997 and not later than January 1, 2006.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹200/- for all candidates. Female/SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. The fee can be paid from any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment.

UPSC ESE 2027: How to register

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Those candidates who are eligible to apply for can follow the steps to do it easily.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Click on UPSC ESE Exam 2027 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here