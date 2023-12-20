UPSC NDA & NA I examinations 2024: Here is everything you need to know about the selection process, details below

The registration process for UPSC NDA & NA I 2024 has started today. Candidates who want to apply for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examinations can register for the examinations till January 9, 2024, at 6 PM. The recruitment drive will fill up 400 posts in the organization. The UPSC through an official notification has asked candidates to carefully go through the eligibility conditions stipulated by the commission for admission to the examination. UPSC NDA & NA I exams 2024: All you need to know about the selection process.(File Photo / HT)

Notably, a detailed selection procedure has been designed by the UPSC for the candidates who finally qualify for the examination. This article focuses on the selection process of candidates for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examinations.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination will be prepared by the UPSC.

Next, the candidates will appear before a Services Selection Board for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality.

Those who qualify for the Air Force will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) in addition to the above.

The CPSS test will have to be taken only once and the marks obtained by candidates will be deemed as the final score for subsequent tests.

Also read: UPSC NDA & NA and CDS I Examination 2024: Age criteria for NDA and CDS explained

The Two-Stage Selection Procedure

The commission will be utilizing the two-stage selection procedure based on the Psychological Aptitude Test and Intelligence Test at Selection Centres/Air Force Selection Boards/Naval Selection Boards.

Qualified candidates will be put to stage-one test on the first day of reporting at Selection Centres/Air Force Selection Boards/Naval Selection Boards.

Candidates who qualify for the first stage will be admitted to the second stage wherein they will be required to submit the original certificates along with one photocopy each of the original matriculation pass certificate or equivalent in support of date of birth, original 10+2 pass certificate or equivalent in support of educational qualification.

Candidates who appear before the Services Selection Board and undergo the test there will do so at their own risk and will not be entitled to claim any compensation or other relief from the Government in respect of any injury which they may sustain. Parents or guardians of the candidates will also have to sign a certificate.

Candidates for the Army /Navy/Naval Academy and Air Force should secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion and the officer Potentiality Test as fixed by the Services Selection Board at their discretion.

Candidates for the Air Force, and all the SSB qualified candidates as per their willingness, eligibility, and preference for flying branch of the Air Force, should separately qualify for the CPSS.

The qualified candidates will then be placed in a single combined list based on total marks secured by them in the written examination and the Services Selection Board Tests.

The final selection for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of the Indian Naval Academy will be made as per the number of vacancies available, and subject to eligibility, medical fitness, and merit-cum-preference of the candidates.

(For more information, visit the official website of UPSC)

Also read: UPSC NDA NA I 2024 Examination: All you need to know about eligibility criteria and education qualifications required