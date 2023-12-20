UPSC NDA NA I 2024 Examination: All you need to know about eligibility criteria and education qualifications required

The registration for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination 2024 has begun today and will continue till January 9, 2024, 6: 00 PM. To register, candidates must visit the official website of the UPSC and fill up the application form after reviewing it carefully. Registration for UPSC NDA NA I 2024 Examinations begins (HT File)

Notably, there are two parts in the application form – Part 1 concerns the One Time Registration (OTR) form which qualified candidates must fill in to be able to take the UPSC exam, and Part 2 is the NDA form wherein the candidates must pay the cost of the examination. The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card Seven Days before the commencement of the examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website for download by candidates. No Admit Card will be sent by post, the commission has stated in a notification.

The UPSC will be conducting an examination on 21st April 2024 for admission to the 400 vacancies in the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 153rd Course and the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2025.

Now, the common question that pops up in the minds of the aspirants is what is the eligibility criteria like and what are the education qualifications required? In this article, we will look at the requirements of eligibility and qualifications before candidates fill up the application forms.

1. Who is eligible?

The UPSC that will be holding the examinations has listed a clear set of criteria so far as the question of eligibility is concerned. These are as follows:

Should be a citizen of India, a subject of Nepal, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam intending to permanently settle in India.

Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than 2nd July 2005 and not later than 1st July 2008 are eligible.

The Commission will only accept the date of birth entered in the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate or in a certificate recognised by an Indian University as equivalent to Matriculation or in an extract from a Register of Matriculates maintained by a university which must be certified by the proper authority of the University or in the Secondary School Examination or an equivalent examination certificates.

The commission states that candidates must undertake not to marry until they complete their full training. A candidate who marries after the date of his application though successful at this or any subsequent examination will not be selected for training. A candidate who marries during training shall be discharged and will be liable to refund all expenditures incurred on him by the Government.

Candidates who are debarred by the Ministry of Defence from holding any type of Commission in the Defence Services shall not be eligible for admission.

Candidates must be physically fit according to physical standards for admission to National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination.

Candidates who resigned or withdrew on disciplinary grounds from any of the training academies of the Armed Forces are not eligible to apply.

2. Educational qualifications

A set of educational qualifications is required to register NDA 2024 exams. These are as follows:

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: 12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

Candidates appearing in the 11th class exam are not eligible for this examination.

Candidates who are yet to qualify in the 12th class or equivalent examination and are allowed to appear in the UPSC Examination should understand this is only a special concession given to them. They are required to submit proof of passing the 12th class or equivalent examination by 24th December 2024, states the commission.

