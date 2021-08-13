Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2021: 151 vacancies for deputy director in ESIC notified
employment news

UPSC Recruitment 2021: 151 vacancies for deputy director in ESIC notified

UPSC Recruitment 2021: UPSC has invited online applications to fill 151 vacancies for the post of deputy director in Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 10:31 PM IST
UPSC Recruitment 2021: UPSC has invited applications for 151 vacancies of deputy director posts in Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Ministry of Labour and Employment.(HT File)

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications to fill one hundred fifty one (151) vacancies for the post of deputy director in Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Out of the 151 vacancies, 66 are for UR candidates, 23 are SC candidates, 09 for ST, 38 for OBC, 15 for EWS, and 04 for PwBD candidates.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for the posts through ORA website (http://www.upsconline.nic.in) till 11.59 pm on or before September 2, 2021. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is upto 23:59 hours on September 3.

Educational qualification: The candidate should have a degree of a recognised university. 

Experience:  The candidate should have three years’ experience of Administration or Accounts or Marketing or Public Relation or Insurance or Revenue or Tax related matters in a Government or Public Sector Undertaking or Autonomous Body.

The date for determining the eligibility of candidates shall be the closing date for submission application (ORA). The date for the interview on which the shortlisted candidate is required to bring the printout of his/her online application along with other documents at UPSC will be intimated separately.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of 25 only, either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

A Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) to shortlist candidates for interview for recruitment to the post of deputy director will be conducted by UPSC. The date of CBRT will be intimated to the candidates later on.

Candidates must read the recruitment notification to check eligibility conditions, other details about the post he/she is applying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc upsc recruitment esic
TRENDING NEWS

These cats have a tiny ‘nightclub’ of their own. Sweet video wows people

Woman with prosthetic leg creates record for ‘fastest 100 miles on a treadmill'

Paigah Nama: The Story of the Architectural Maven

Dog helps her human with gardening. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP