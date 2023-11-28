UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for ADG and other posts at upsconline.nic.in

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for the post of Translator (Dari) and for the post of Assistant Director General. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. Candidates can print their application form by December 15.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for ADG and other posts

UPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill one vacancy for the post of Translator (Dari) in the Signal Intelligence Directorate, Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters, Ministry of Defence and two vacancies for the post of Assistant Director General of Shipping in the Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.