UPSC to form panel of supervisors for examinations, retired officers can apply

UPSC will form a panel of supervisors to conduct various examinations. The retired officers can apply for the posts on or before May 21, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 03:58 PM IST
UPSC

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has decided to form a panel of supervisors for the Commission’s examinations. The government retired officers can apply for the post through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The official notice is available on the official site as well.

The panel of supervisors will be appointed for the examinations conducted by the Commission in the Examination hall building of UPSC, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. The government officers retired in the grade pay of 7600 and above and below the age limit of 65 years of age are eligible for appointment as Supervisor, as per the official notice.

Such eligible candidates who have experience in examination duties can apply for the post by sending their names, biodata with PPO, ID proof to the address mentioned above. The last date to apply for the post is till May 21, 2021. The application form is available along with the notice on the official website.

How to apply

To apply for the post, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

• Click on Formation of panel supervisor link available on the home page.

• A new PDF application form along with notice will release.

• Candidates will have to fill in the application form and send it to the address mentioned above.

