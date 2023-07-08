UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 477 posts at upsssc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC has started the registration process for Enforcement Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 477 posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 477 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the post is till July 28, 2023.

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply for the post, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Click on UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their score in the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2022. Those candidates are eligible to apply who have appeared for the PET 2022 and have been issued score card.

The application fees is ₹25/- for all categories. The fees should be paid through online mode- credit/ debit card, net banking, UPI methods only. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSSSC.