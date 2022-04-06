UPTET Result 2021 LIVE: UPTET 2021 results, answer keys dates out, how to check

UPTET Result 2021 Date LIVE: The results of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2021 will be announced on April 8. The final answer key of the test will be released tomorrow, April 6. The UPTET result 2021 date and time has been confirmed by officials. Candidates who took the UPTET 2022 exam can check their results on the official website, updeled.gov.in.

UPTET 2021 was held on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates, of whom 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, had registered for the UPTET-2021.

A total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09 percent) took the test for the primary level and 7,48,810 (85.72 percent) candidates appeared for the upper primary level.

Following a paper leak, the UPTET-2021 exam was cancelled on November 28, 2021 and rescheduled for January 23, 2022.